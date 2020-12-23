Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (NYSEARCA:ESEB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (NYSEARCA:ESEB) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 17,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 11,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

