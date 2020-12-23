Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Xylem stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,945 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

