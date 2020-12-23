Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.41. Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 2,019,921 shares trading hands.

YRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.57.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$585.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.4706583 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.