Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $59.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.07.
Several research firms have commented on YNDX. BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.
Shares of Yandex stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.38, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Yandex by 54.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 77.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 230.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
See Also: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.