Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $59.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.07.

Several research firms have commented on YNDX. BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.38, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Yandex by 54.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 77.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 230.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

