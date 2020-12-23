YEE Trading Down 9.4% This Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $26,710.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, DEx.top, Huobi and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00050113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00326367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002020 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, FCoin, Huobi, OKEx and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.