YOU COIN Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $754,036.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00138105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00689586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00106013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00065614 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

