Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.48). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05).

ACER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acer Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

