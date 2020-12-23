Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce sales of $1.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $2.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.68 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $17.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

