Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post sales of $41.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $149.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.22 million to $150.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $206.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million.
FROG stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,681. JFrog has a twelve month low of $57.14 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.
