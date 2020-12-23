Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.44. Koppers posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

KOP stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $605.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.