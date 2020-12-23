Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post $152.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.10 million and the lowest is $150.70 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $156.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $478.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $476.40 million to $482.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $535.70 million, with estimates ranging from $492.70 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRA. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

VRA opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.63 million, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

