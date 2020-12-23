Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $960.21 million. Apache reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of APA opened at $14.12 on Friday. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

