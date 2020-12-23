Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nesco’s earnings. Nesco posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nesco will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nesco.

Get Nesco alerts:

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter.

NSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE NSCO traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 468,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,908. The company has a market capitalization of $358.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.08. Nesco has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nesco (NSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.