Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.33. Sysco reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

