Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million.

VECO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

