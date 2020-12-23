Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce sales of $67.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.30 million to $75.02 million. Amyris reported sales of $40.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $164.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $172.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $254.56 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $284.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 97.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amyris by 49.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amyris by 78.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 495.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amyris by 50.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 390,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,323. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

