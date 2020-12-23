Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. Caleres posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 939,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 142,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 113,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.