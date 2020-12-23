Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Nine Energy Service reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NINE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 236,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,213. The company has a market cap of $89.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

