Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) to Hold

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOCH. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 58.5% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

