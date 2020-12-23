Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Sell

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

LIVX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,345. LiveXLive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $249.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. Research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 14,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,493.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 19,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 101,277 shares of company stock worth $247,227. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 523,610 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. State Street Corp increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

