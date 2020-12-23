Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Hold

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

CALX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.98.

Calix stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 679,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. Calix has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth $171,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth $1,696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 73.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,962 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

