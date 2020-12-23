Zacks Investment Research Lowers MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Sell

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

MNKD opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. MannKind has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MannKind by 412.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

