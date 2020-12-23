Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.00

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.00 and last traded at $126.33, with a volume of 1965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,191,000 after acquiring an additional 645,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 19.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 94,021 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 89.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 203,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

