Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.00

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.00 and last traded at $126.33, with a volume of 1965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 0.95.
About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
