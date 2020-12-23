Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (ZEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on March 9th

Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:ZEG opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £233.21 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. Zegona Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) Company Profile
