Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (ZEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on March 9th

Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) (LON:ZEG) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ZEG opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £233.21 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. Zegona Communications plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Zegona Communications plc (ZEG.L) Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

