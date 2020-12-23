Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $361,526.61 and $140.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00446702 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001177 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00255128 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

