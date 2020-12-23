Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zillow Group in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

