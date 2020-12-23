Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.