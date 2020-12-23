ZTCoin (ZT) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00321063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00030404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

