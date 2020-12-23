Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 161.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ZYNE opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit