Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 161.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ZYNE opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

