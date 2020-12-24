$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. eGain posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $153,237.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,586 shares in the company, valued at $12,932,405.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,709 shares of company stock worth $1,073,862. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in eGain by 298.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 12,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $390.63 million, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.39.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit