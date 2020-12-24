$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. eGain posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $153,237.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,586 shares in the company, valued at $12,932,405.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,709 shares of company stock worth $1,073,862. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in eGain by 298.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 12,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $390.63 million, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.39.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

