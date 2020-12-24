$0.04 EPS Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. OPKO Health posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 2,238,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,304,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 333,155 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in OPKO Health by 76.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 284,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

