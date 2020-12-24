$0.08 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Repay reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,181 shares of company stock worth $4,519,480. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Repay during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Repay during the second quarter valued at $74,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

