-$0.16 EPS Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CTI BioPharma.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).
NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.89. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,694,157 shares in the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
