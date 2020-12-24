$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. GP Strategies posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in GP Strategies by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 224.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 297,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,654,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 181,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

