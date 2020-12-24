$0.27 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.76. TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.08. 9,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $58.87.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

