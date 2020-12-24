$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.25. The Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 124,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,731,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 188.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 666,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 239,867 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

