-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Bilibili posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 13.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILI opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

