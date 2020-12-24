$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.33. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

CODI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,297 shares of company stock valued at $322,232 and sold 60,555 shares valued at $1,184,150. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,458.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 39,665 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 430.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 17.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 269.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.