$0.51 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $41.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

