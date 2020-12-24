$0.58 EPS Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. MGM Growth Properties also reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MGP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 4,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,781. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

