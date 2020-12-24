$0.62 EPS Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Cohu reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cohu by 162.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 500,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 309,279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cohu by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 159,536 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 142,064 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,465,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter worth approximately $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.