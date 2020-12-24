-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will report earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

BPTH traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 1,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,328. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.09.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.