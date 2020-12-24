$0.83 EPS Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.83. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 197.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

