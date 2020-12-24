$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.97. Newmont reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.51.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,648. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,511,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $2,299,827. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Newmont by 145.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 6.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Newmont by 10.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $2,694,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

