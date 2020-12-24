$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.48.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,838. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,558 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 914,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 607,392 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,756,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,454,000 after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

