$110.50 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $110.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.40 million to $110.60 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $107.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $462.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.80 million to $463.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $526.50 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $535.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. 1,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.41.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.