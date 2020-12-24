$162.06 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $162.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.11 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $140.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $610.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.94 million to $619.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $670.78 million, with estimates ranging from $645.56 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTLF. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.