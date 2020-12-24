17,683 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NNDM opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.