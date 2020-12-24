180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Trading Up 11.4% on Insider Buying Activity

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) shares were up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,769,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,391% from the average daily volume of 71,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Specifically, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 78,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $149,661.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 124,169 shares of company stock valued at $237,592 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,920,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 109,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

