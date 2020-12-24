-$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.03) and the lowest is ($2.98). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.85) to ($7.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($8.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.26) to ($6.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.73.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $2,333,900.00. Insiders have sold 745,436 shares of company stock valued at $153,541,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $234.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.62. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

